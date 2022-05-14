wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW Capital Collision Pre-Show Available Online, Matt Cardona Celebrates Birthday, Drew Gulak Tests His Submission Knowledge

May 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Capitol Collision

– The pre-show for NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, DC is now available online. The show airs tonight on FITE at 8 PM ET.

– Matt Cardona turns 37 years old today. Impact Wrestling celebrated his birthday on Twitter.

– WWE has posted a new video in which Drew Gulak’s knowledge of submission holds are put to the test.

