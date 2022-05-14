wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Capital Collision Pre-Show Available Online, Matt Cardona Celebrates Birthday, Drew Gulak Tests His Submission Knowledge
May 14, 2022 | Posted by
– The pre-show for NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, DC is now available online. The show airs tonight on FITE at 8 PM ET.
– Matt Cardona turns 37 years old today. Impact Wrestling celebrated his birthday on Twitter.
Happy Birthday to Digital Media "World" Champion @TheMattCardona!
🎂#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/dJnhiL194a
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 14, 2022
– WWE has posted a new video in which Drew Gulak’s knowledge of submission holds are put to the test.
We put submission expert @DrewGulak's knowledge to the test! @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/GO8p0NX2kn
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2022