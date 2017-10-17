 

Various News: Cody Set to Defend ROH Title On Friday, NJPW Executive Teases Big Announcement

October 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– An executive for NJPW has teased a major announcement coming next month. George Carroll, the director of North American operations for the company, posted the following in regard to the November 5th Power Struggle iPPV:

– Cody Rhodes announced that he will give the “rightful #1 contender” a shot at the ROH World Title this Friday at Philadelphia Excellence. While he didn’t name the opponent, he seems to be referring to Dalton Castle. Castle appeared in the ring under a mask as a Bullet Club superfan, then laid Cody out and grabbed the ROH World Championship to pose with it.

