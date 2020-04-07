wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Adds English Commentary to G1 Climax 23 Matchups, ROH Streaming No DQ Match With Seth Rollins, This Is the XFL Episode 128
– NJPW announced that fans can now listen to new English commentary for NJPW World for the G1 Climax 23 by Kevin Kelly. There’s now new commentary for the following matchups:
* Prince Devitt vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Kota Ibushi vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Minoru Suzuki
Join Kevin Kelly for English commentary on three greats from G1 Climax 23 in the NJPW World archives!
Devitt vs Tanahashi:https://t.co/3xPUIyHSuM
Ibushi vs Nakamura: https://t.co/s6v8y23VaL
Naito vs Suzuki: https://t.co/dPQVnn8gPe#njpwtogether pic.twitter.com/6VAhVCKuaA
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 7, 2020
– ROH announced that the promotion will be streaming Brodie Lee and Jimmy Jacobs vs. Tyler Black (Seth Rollins) and Necro Butcher from the Steel City Clash event. You can check out the announcement on the No DQ match below:
The arena could barely contain this NO DQ bout…
Watch Brodie Lee & Jimmy Jacobs vs Tyler Black & Necro Butcher #SteelCityClash
TONIGHT on our YouTube channel at 9 PM ET!
Premiere link: https://t.co/gutTm7XfU5#MonthOfHonor 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pNEfKbqgKW
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 7, 2020
– XFL released This Is the XFL Episode 128. You can listen to the latest show below:
