Various News: NJPW Lonestar Shootout To Air Live, Highlights From This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Clips From Talking Smack

– NJPW has announced that the Lonestar Shootout special at Wrestlecon on April 1 will air live on FITE. It includes the following matches:

* Chris Dickinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jay White

* Ren Narita vs. Rocky Romero

* FinJuice, Kevin Knight, & Daniel Garcia vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Yuya Uemura & Mascara Dorada

