Various News: NJPW Lonestar Shootout To Air Live, Highlights From This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Clips From Talking Smack
– NJPW has announced that the Lonestar Shootout special at Wrestlecon on April 1 will air live on FITE. It includes the following matches:
* Chris Dickinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jay White
* Ren Narita vs. Rocky Romero
* FinJuice, Kevin Knight, & Daniel Garcia vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Yuya Uemura & Mascara Dorada
This special event will see STRONG broadcast live for the very first time, exclusively on FITE!
All the action from Dallas will be broadcast for $14.99, with the event also available as part of the WrestleCon bundle for $74.99.
This will be the only way to watch these matches as they happen, so don’t pass up this special chance!
– Here are highlights from this past week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
– WWE has shared the following highlights from today’s Talking Smack:
