Various News: NJPW Offers Details On Event Refunds, Lineup For This Week’s MLW Fusion, Free Match From DEFY Wrestling

– NJPW has posted a message on their official website offering details on how fans can get refunds for several cancelled events. NJPW was forced to cancel their upcoming anniversary show and the New Japan Cup due to the spread of the Coronavirus. So far, they’ve had to cancel sixteen events.

– DEFY Wrestling has released a free match featuring Bandido and Flamita vs. Amerikan Gunz.

– This week’s MLW Fusion will feature the following matches:

* Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor.

* MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Laredo Kid.

* Mance Warner vs. Gino Medina