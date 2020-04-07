wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Releases Full Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Hirooki Goto Match, Awesome Kong’s AEW Entrance Theme
April 7, 2020 | Posted by
– NJPW has released the full match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Hirooki Goto from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2015. You can see the match below, which was when Nakamura was IWGP Intercontinental Champion:
– AEW Released a new video to YouTube with Awesome Kong’s entrance theme:
More Trending Stories
- Jm Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left
- Brandi Rhodes On How AEW Handles Diversity Concerns in Hiring, Getting Criticism For Not Knowing Nyla Rose was Trans
- Hulk Hogan Suggests Coronavirus Is Act of God, Says ‘Maybe We Don’t Need a Vaccine’
- Ric Flair Reveals What He Texted Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon After Boneyard Match, Says He Can Do Cinematic Style Match