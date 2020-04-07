wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW Releases Full Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Hirooki Goto Match, Awesome Kong’s AEW Entrance Theme

April 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King NJPW’s NJPW Logo New Japan Pro Wrestling

– NJPW has released the full match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Hirooki Goto from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2015. You can see the match below, which was when Nakamura was IWGP Intercontinental Champion:

– AEW Released a new video to YouTube with Awesome Kong’s entrance theme:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Awesome Kong, Hirooki Goto, NJPW, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading