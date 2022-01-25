Various News: NJPW Selling Shirt to Benefit Tonga, Note on This Week’s NJPW on AXS TV, New ROH Books in the Works

– The NJPW Tokon Shop is selling a new t-shirt to benefit the country of Tonga, which was recently devastated by the eruption of an underwater volcano.

– As noted, this week’s edition of NJPW on AXS TV will feature Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito from Wrestle Kingdom 12.

– PWInsider reports that Jonathan Snowden is collaborating with Shane Hagadorn, who currently works for AEW, on a book on the history and legacy of Ring of Honor (ROH). They are said to be in the early process of writing the book and just signed a deal for it.

Additionally, ROH ambassador and former owner Cary Silkin is also working on a memoir about his time in ROH that’s reportedly due out in the next year. Silkin has been said to have been writing the book for a long time.