Various News: NJPW Selling Shirt to Benefit Tonga, Note on This Week’s NJPW on AXS TV, New ROH Books in the Works

January 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The NJPW Tokon Shop is selling a new t-shirt to benefit the country of Tonga, which was recently devastated by the eruption of an underwater volcano.

As noted, this week’s edition of NJPW on AXS TV will feature Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito from Wrestle Kingdom 12.

PWInsider reports that Jonathan Snowden is collaborating with Shane Hagadorn, who currently works for AEW, on a book on the history and legacy of Ring of Honor (ROH). They are said to be in the early process of writing the book and just signed a deal for it.

Additionally, ROH ambassador and former owner Cary Silkin is also working on a memoir about his time in ROH that’s reportedly due out in the next year. Silkin has been said to have been writing the book for a long time.

