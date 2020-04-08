wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Shuts Down Japan Store, Top 10 Undertaker American Badass Moments,
April 8, 2020
– After government recommendations including from the Tokyo municipal, which states that all non-essential activities must be on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, NJPW has closed their Tokon Shop in Suidobashi from April 8 – May 7.
– WWE stock opened at $36.69 per share today.
– WWE has shared a video of the top ten moments from The Undertaker in his ‘American Badass’ persona.
