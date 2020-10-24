wrestling
Various News: NJPW Strong to Begin Road to New Japan Showdown Next Week, Title Match Set for Stardom in November, JTG vs. Joshua Bishop Announced for Slamilton
– Following last night’s NJPW Strong show, New Japan announced the program will start The Road to New Japan Showdown starting next week. You can view the NJPW announcement below.
A fantastic conclusion to NEVER!
Starting next week on #NJPWSTRONG, a landmark series for NJPW in America, as we get on the Road to New Japan Showdown!#njshowdown pic.twitter.com/lEF6eHzMjf
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 24, 2020
– Stardom has announced that Mayu Iwatani will defend her World of Stardom Championship against Utami Hayashishita on November 15. The event will be held at the Sendai Sun Plaza. The full card is going to be announced next weekend for the Stardom Sendai Cinderella.
Mayu Iwatani defends the World of Stardom title vs Utami Hayashishita at Sendai Sun Plaza on November 15! The full card will be announced next weekend for Stardom Sendai Cinderella! pic.twitter.com/y4GAGIOf3Q
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 23, 2020
– Black Label Pro has announced that JTG will make his BLP debut at next month’s Slamilton event. He will face Rip City Wildman Joshua Bishop at the upcoming event. The card is slated for November 21 at RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana. Here’s the announcement:
** SLAMILTON **
The debuting JTG takes on the "Rip City Wildman" Joshua Bishop!
Tix: https://t.co/I1mQQWuhPo pic.twitter.com/ftlD8QVzYR
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) October 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says He Once Pitched Having A Cat As a Cornerman In WCW
- FTR on How They’d Try to Get Producers & Writers to Fight Them Before Leaving WWE, Cash Wheeler on Losing It on a Writer for Disrespecting Him
- Joey Janela Responds to Fan Asking AEW to Pay Talent So They Don’t Have to Do Indie Shows
- Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Him To Change His Entrance Music In WWE, Idea Behind Using “Judas” In NJPW & AEW