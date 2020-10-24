wrestling

Various News: NJPW Strong to Begin Road to New Japan Showdown Next Week, Title Match Set for Stardom in November, JTG vs. Joshua Bishop Announced for Slamilton

October 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Road to New Japan Showdown

– Following last night’s NJPW Strong show, New Japan announced the program will start The Road to New Japan Showdown starting next week. You can view the NJPW announcement below.

– Stardom has announced that Mayu Iwatani will defend her World of Stardom Championship against Utami Hayashishita on November 15. The event will be held at the Sendai Sun Plaza. The full card is going to be announced next weekend for the Stardom Sendai Cinderella.

– Black Label Pro has announced that JTG will make his BLP debut at next month’s Slamilton event. He will face Rip City Wildman Joshua Bishop at the upcoming event. The card is slated for November 21 at RDS Gym in Crown Point, Indiana. Here’s the announcement:

