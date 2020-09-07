Various News: NJPW To Announce G1 Climax Participants This Week, Main Event Revealed For Jerry Lawler’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, Lacey Evans’ Sassy Sunday

– PWInsider reports that NJPW will announce the participants for this year’s G1 Climax 30 on Wednesday. It will happen during their show in Miyagi, Japan.

– The main event for Jerry Lawler’s 50th Anniversary show on September 26 will be Lawler & The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (w/ Jimmy Hart) vs. “Dangerous” Doug Gilbert, “Lvr Boy” Matt Riviera and “Wildfire” Tommy Rich in a Thunderdome Cage Match. It happens at the Ballpark in Jackson, TN. Only 3,000 fans will be allowed in the stadium seats and there will be 200 more seats on the field.

Others set to appear include Kane, Bobby Eaton, Bill Dundee, Tony Atlas, Dory Funk Jr., Koko B. Ware, Tom Prichard, Jerry Calhoun, Wolfie D, Downtown Bruno, Sgt. Slaughter, Lex Luger, D’Lo Brown, George Gulas, Candi Divine, Ric McCord, Bambi and more.

– Lacey Evans posted a new ‘Sassy Sundays’ video to Youtube.