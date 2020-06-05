wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW To Hold Press Conference on Tuesday, WWE Stock Update, Matt Morgan Running For Office Again
June 5, 2020 | Posted by
– NJPW will hold an online press conference on Tuesday at 12 PM JST (11 PM ET on Monday). It’s believed the conference will be about NJPW resuming live events. It will be available to watch for free on NJPW World and Youtube.
– WWE stock opened at $47.92 per share this morning.
– Matt Morgan, who is currently serving as the mayor of Longwood, Florida, is now running for County Commissioner in District One of Seminole County.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Steve Austin Demanding Finish to His Match With Scott Hall At WrestleMania 18 Be Changed Due To Hall Being Hungover
- Rhea Ripley Shuts Down Rumors That She Lost NXT Women’s Title Over Visa Issues
- Eli Drake Says He’s Turned Down WWE Three Times, Discusses If He’s Interested in Going There Eventually
- Lio Rush Calls Drake Maverick Angle ‘A Slap in the Face’