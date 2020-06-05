Various News: NJPW To Hold Press Conference on Tuesday, WWE Stock Update, Matt Morgan Running For Office Again

– NJPW will hold an online press conference on Tuesday at 12 PM JST (11 PM ET on Monday). It’s believed the conference will be about NJPW resuming live events. It will be available to watch for free on NJPW World and Youtube.

– WWE stock opened at $47.92 per share this morning.

– Matt Morgan, who is currently serving as the mayor of Longwood, Florida, is now running for County Commissioner in District One of Seminole County.