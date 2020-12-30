wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Press Conference, El Phantasmo To Get New Theme Music, Asuka’s Christmas Vlog
– NJPW has posted a recap video of the press conference for Wrestle Kingdom 15 online. The event happens on January 4-5 and will stream live on FITE and New Japan World.
– Speaking of Wrestling Kingdom, that will be when El Phantasmo debuts his new theme music. He is set to face Hiromu Takahashi on night one for a shot at Taiji Ishimori on night two.
El Phantasmo to debut new entrance music at Wrestle Kingdom 15:https://t.co/Pm9fwdg1xx#njpw #njwk15 @elpwrestling pic.twitter.com/qICXslmH7V
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 30, 2020
– Asuka posted a new Christmas vlog online.
