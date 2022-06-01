Various News: No Trial Date Set For Tammy Sytch, This Week’s Episode of the Bump, MLW Battle Riot Control Center

– PWInsider reports that no trial date has been set for Tammy Sytch in Florida yet. There will be a private pre-trial hearing on June 30 at 9:00 AM. As previously reported, she has pleaded not guilty in her DUI manslaughter case.

– MLW has released a new ‘Control Center’ video for Battle Riot IV.

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring The Miz, Maryse and Alexa Bliss.