Various News: NOAH Releases Full Reboot 2020 Match, Pro Wrestling EVE Streaming Wrestle Queendom 3

– Pro Wrestling NOAH released the full Reboot 2020 event on YouTube. The event was held on January 5 at Korakuen Hall. The event features Katsuhiko Nakajima & Go Shiosaki vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Masaaki Mochizuki. The full event is available in the player below.

– Pro Wrestling Eve announced that it will stream Wrestle Queendom 3 for free today at 3:30 pm EST until WrestleMania 36 begins. You can check out the announcement and player for the stream below:

We’ve decided to stream #WrestleQueendom3 FREE on YouTube from 8:30pm UK / 3:30pm Eastern USA until #WrestleMania begins