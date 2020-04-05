wrestling / News
Various News: NOAH Releases Full Reboot 2020 Match, Pro Wrestling EVE Streaming Wrestle Queendom 3
– Pro Wrestling NOAH released the full Reboot 2020 event on YouTube. The event was held on January 5 at Korakuen Hall. The event features Katsuhiko Nakajima & Go Shiosaki vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Masaaki Mochizuki. The full event is available in the player below.
– Pro Wrestling Eve announced that it will stream Wrestle Queendom 3 for free today at 3:30 pm EST until WrestleMania 36 begins. You can check out the announcement and player for the stream below:
We’ve decided to stream #WrestleQueendom3 FREE on YouTube from 8:30pm UK / 3:30pm Eastern USA until #WrestleMania begins
Come on over and join in!https://t.co/Pn8Ubk3r0h pic.twitter.com/bSPsRGD0fa
— EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) April 5, 2020
