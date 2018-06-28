Various News: Noelle Foley Releases SI Swimsuit Audition, Main Event Set For Joey Janela’s Lost In New York

AHHHHHH this is my official audition for @si_swimsuit #SISwimSearch EEEEEEEE!!!! 😬😬😬 Pretty awesome to say that!!! I’ve always wondered if I had what it takes to be in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazines so I’m shooting my shot 😏😎 Over the years I’ve been denied hundreds of times by agencies across the US because I’m too big to be a typical model and too small to be a plus sized model. I want to help break that barrier in between that size gap and and show that every body type is beautiful. I would LOVE to be apart of the movement and continue to spread this amazing message around the world!!! Thank you so much @mj_day and the entire @si_swimsuit team for this insane opportunity!!! I’M READY TO SHAKE, RATTLE, AND ROLL WHAT MY MOMMA GAVE ME!!! Show me some love by commenting #SISwimSearch below 😊❤️ #SISwim #SportsIllustrated #SportsIllustratedSwimsuit

A post shared by Noelle Foley (@noellefoley) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:52am PDT