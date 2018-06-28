wrestling / News
Various News: Noelle Foley Releases SI Swimsuit Audition, Main Event Set For Joey Janela’s Lost In New York
– Noelle Foley has posted a video audition for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition search. You can see the video below:
AHHHHHH this is my official audition for @si_swimsuit #SISwimSearch EEEEEEEE!!!! 😬😬😬 Pretty awesome to say that!!! I’ve always wondered if I had what it takes to be in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazines so I’m shooting my shot 😏😎 Over the years I’ve been denied hundreds of times by agencies across the US because I’m too big to be a typical model and too small to be a plus sized model. I want to help break that barrier in between that size gap and and show that every body type is beautiful. I would LOVE to be apart of the movement and continue to spread this amazing message around the world!!! Thank you so much @mj_day and the entire @si_swimsuit team for this insane opportunity!!! I’M READY TO SHAKE, RATTLE, AND ROLL WHAT MY MOMMA GAVE ME!!! Show me some love by commenting #SISwimSearch below 😊❤️ #SISwim #SportsIllustrated #SportsIllustratedSwimsuit
– Here is a video from Joey Janela announcing the main event for the Joey Janela’s Lost in New York show. The show, which takes place on August 17th in New York City, will be headlined by Janela vs. Hakushi:
Ladies & Gentleman Joey Janela, @GCWrestling_ @yeahgiancarlo present to you, THE MAIN EVENT!
August 17th, LIVE FROM “THE CITY THAT NEVER SLEEPS”
NEW YORK CITY… https://t.co/yNMU4wYqw3 pic.twitter.com/BWehPG0MyT
— Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 29, 2018