– Fightful Select has an update on Jeff Hardy following his return on last night’s AEW Dynamite. According to the report, Hardy is still recovering from a recent surgery, and there are said to be “alternate plans” for him over the next few weeks that do not involve him wrestling.

– Fightful Select also has an update on Billie Starkz following the recent announcement by Tony Schiavone that she signed with AEW. Fightful notes that several talents were checking out her AEW Battle of the Belts TBS Title Match with Jade Cargill when she worked Black Label Pro last week. Fightful also noted that they have not heard back yet from Starkz on if the signing news is accurate.

– Also, Al Perez is the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw: