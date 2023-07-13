– PWInsider reports that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazo’s Open Challenge will be the main event of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The AXS TV broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– NJPW has announced Rocky Romero, Hiromu Takahashi, and AEW’s Nick Wayne for the All-Star Junior Festival 2023. The event is slated for August 19 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.