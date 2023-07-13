wrestling / News
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Nick Wayne & Hiromu Takahashi Set for NJPW All-Star Junior Festival
July 13, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazo’s Open Challenge will be the main event of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The AXS TV broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.
– NJPW has announced Rocky Romero, Hiromu Takahashi, and AEW’s Nick Wayne for the All-Star Junior Festival 2023. The event is slated for August 19 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Deciding to Leave WWE, May Have Stayed If Triple H Had Been in Charge
- Eric Bischoff On Marc Mero’s Work As Johnny B Badd, Says Dusty Rhodes Was High On Him
- Arn Anderson On Why Bill Watts Ended The Dangerous Alliance, Recalls Contract Being Cut in 1992
- Booker T Clarifies His Stance On Sting’s Retirement, Talks Dominik Mysterio’s Ability To Get Heat