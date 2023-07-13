wrestling / News

Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Nick Wayne & Hiromu Takahashi Set for NJPW All-Star Junior Festival

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo, Against All Odds D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazo’s Open Challenge will be the main event of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The AXS TV broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– NJPW has announced Rocky Romero, Hiromu Takahashi, and AEW’s Nick Wayne for the All-Star Junior Festival 2023. The event is slated for August 19 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

