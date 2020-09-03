wrestling / News

Various News: Note on Hana Kimura, EC3 vs. Tre Lamar Set for Black Label Pro, Tyler Breeze Has a Championship Celebration on UUDD

September 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hana Kimura

As previously reported, Kenny Omega paid tribute to the late Hana Kimura with a t-shirt of her on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Today also would’ve been the 23rd birthday of the late wrestler. The shirt Omega wore last night on Dynamite is also available to purchase to help support Kimura’s family.

Kimura tragically passed away earlier this year. She was only 22 years old. As noted by AEW Vice President Chris Harrington on Twitter, fans can show their support to Kimura’s family by buying the t-shirt Omega wore last night on Dynamite from ProWrestlingTees.com. This is official Hana Kimura merchandise sold by her mother.

– EC3 will be working the upcoming Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 16 event on October 30. He will be facing Tre Lamar in a non-tournament match. Here’s the announcement:

– UpUpDownDown released a video of Tyler Breeze having a championship celebration. That video is available below.

