Various News: Note on Hana Kimura, EC3 vs. Tre Lamar Set for Black Label Pro, Tyler Breeze Has a Championship Celebration on UUDD

– As previously reported, Kenny Omega paid tribute to the late Hana Kimura with a t-shirt of her on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Today also would’ve been the 23rd birthday of the late wrestler. The shirt Omega wore last night on Dynamite is also available to purchase to help support Kimura’s family.

Kimura tragically passed away earlier this year. She was only 22 years old. As noted by AEW Vice President Chris Harrington on Twitter, fans can show their support to Kimura’s family by buying the t-shirt Omega wore last night on Dynamite from ProWrestlingTees.com. This is official Hana Kimura merchandise sold by her mother.

Tomorrow would have been Hana Kimura’s 23rd birthday. You can support her family is official Hana Kimura merchandise sold by Kyoko Kimura (Hana's Mother).https://t.co/C6BOFnwIl9 #SuicidePrevention https://t.co/Q1o7Oocrdd pic.twitter.com/MSnlHZkiDC — Chris Harrington (@mookieghana) September 2, 2020

– EC3 will be working the upcoming Black Label Pro Turbo Graps 16 event on October 30. He will be facing Tre Lamar in a non-tournament match. Here’s the announcement:

**Turbo Graps 16 4PM Event** The debuting EC3 takes on Tre Lamar in non tournament action! This event is SOLD OUT. Watch this exclusively on @indiewrestling! pic.twitter.com/CV1PfcnRCJ — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) September 2, 2020

– UpUpDownDown released a video of Tyler Breeze having a championship celebration. That video is available below.