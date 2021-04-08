wrestling / News

Various News: Note On How Many Wrestlers Appeared On AEW Dynamite, Update On Bam Neely and the Shane Twins, Wrestlemania 37 Graffiti Time Lapse

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 4-7-21

– Luchablog posted on Twitter that they tallied up how many talents appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite, even in non-wrestling capacities. Managers like Jake Roberts and -1 were included along with wrestlers. All in all, 72 talents appeared on the show. It did not include referees, announcers or backstage interviewers.

Fightful Select reports that former WWE talents Bam Neely and the Shane Twins (who wrestled as the Gymini) now own a strip club together in Florida, which several wrestlers frequent.

– WWE has posted a new video showing a time lapse of someone making Wrestlemania 37 graffiti.

AEW Dynamite, Bam Neely, Shane Twins, WrestleMania 37

