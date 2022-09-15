wrestling / News

Various News: Note on John E. Bravo’s Impact Wrestling Status, Luigi Primo Comments on AEW Dynamite Appearance

September 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling John E. Bravo Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that John E. Bravo is still working behind the scenes with Impact Wrestling. While Bravo has been off-camera as of late, he might still appear later on if and when the storylines dictate it.

As noted, indie wrestling viral sensation Luigi Primo made a brief appearance on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Primo later commented on the appearance via Twitter, which you can see below:

