wrestling / News
Various News: Note on John E. Bravo’s Impact Wrestling Status, Luigi Primo Comments on AEW Dynamite Appearance
– PWInsider reports that John E. Bravo is still working behind the scenes with Impact Wrestling. While Bravo has been off-camera as of late, he might still appear later on if and when the storylines dictate it.
– As noted, indie wrestling viral sensation Luigi Primo made a brief appearance on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Primo later commented on the appearance via Twitter, which you can see below:
So am a I, I make a best pizza https://t.co/kPjPr3OYoC
— LuigiPrimo (@BestPizzaChef) September 15, 2022
No unfortunately it had to a be destroyed, like when you a drop the a flag
— LuigiPrimo (@BestPizzaChef) September 15, 2022
Have you a ever eaten a pizza https://t.co/pBPW3y34hA
— LuigiPrimo (@BestPizzaChef) September 15, 2022
Wrestling like in the a old country https://t.co/ic16NKXwse
— LuigiPrimo (@BestPizzaChef) August 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups
- Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE
- Roman Reigns On Blanking During His 2017 Promo Battle with John Cena, Ad-Libbing In Promos
- WWE Reportedly Expected Lower Rating For Monday’s Episode of RAW