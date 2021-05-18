Various News: Note on Kip Sabian Surgery, Preview for Red Velvet vs. Serena Deeb, Renee Paquette Answers Fan Questions on Upcoming Book

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kip Sabian underwent surgery yesterday for an injury after he was recently written off AEW television. PWInsider reports that Sabian underwent surgery on his shoulder.

Kip Sabian was last in action during the Arcade Anarchy March on the March 25 edition of AEW Dynamite.

– AEW released the following preview for Red Velvet vs. Serena Deeb. Velvet will be challenging Deeb for her NWA Women’s World title on tomorrow’s show. You can view that preview below.

– Former WWE broadcaster Renée Paquette answered fan questions about her upcoming book, Messy in the Kitchen, on her Youtube channel today: