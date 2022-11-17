wrestling / News

Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown

November 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.

– Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins:

– More Battle of the Brands continued on UpUpDownDown this week:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Angelo Dawkins, Impact Wrestling, Moose, UpUpDownDown, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading