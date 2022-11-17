wrestling / News
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.
– Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins:
Back at it with @AngeloDawkins PART 2…….BIG MEN WITH WHEELS #THEDUNGEON @TJWilson @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/DvX4sfsIO7
— THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) November 17, 2022
– More Battle of the Brands continued on UpUpDownDown this week:
