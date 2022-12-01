wrestling / News

Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Imperial Pro Wrestling Looking for Ring Announcer

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW, Charlie Haas Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts on AXS at 8:00 pm EST.

Imperial Pro Wrestling has announced that the company is looking for a new ring announcer:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading