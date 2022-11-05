Various News: Note On Matt Hardy’s Rumored Involvement With Elite Segments, Deonna Purrazzo Not At Wrestlecade, Don Callis Backstage At AEW

– Fightful Select reports that there have been rumors Matt Hardy is in involved in the recent ‘Delete the Elite’ segments on AEW TV. Even with ‘Delete’ in the name, this is not the case.

– Deonna Purrazzo will not appear at Wrestlecade, even though she has been advertised. She will be getting married to Steve Maclin this week and will then go on her honeymoon, which she informed them of.

– Don Callis has been backstage at AEW events in recent weeks.