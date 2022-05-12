wrestling / News

Various News: Note on Opener for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Tasha Steelz Set for Next Month’s Battleslam Show

May 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that the match between Kenny King and Chris Bey will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The main card starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS.

– Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz is set for action at the upcoming Battleslam: Fight for ATL event. The card is scheduled for June 12 at the Oasis Events Center in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see the announcement tweet below:

