Various News: Note on Opener for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Tasha Steelz Set for Next Month’s Battleslam Show
– PWInsider reports that the match between Kenny King and Chris Bey will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The main card starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS.
– Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz is set for action at the upcoming Battleslam: Fight for ATL event. The card is scheduled for June 12 at the Oasis Events Center in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see the announcement tweet below:
