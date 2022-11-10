– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:

– NWA owner Billy Corgan is the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw