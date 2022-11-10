wrestling / News

Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Billy Corgan Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw

November 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:

– NWA owner Billy Corgan is the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw

