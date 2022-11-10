wrestling / News
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Billy Corgan Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
November 10, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.
– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:
– NWA owner Billy Corgan is the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw