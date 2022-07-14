wrestling / News
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Update on WOW TV Tapings
– PWInsider reports that Josh Alexander and the Motor City Machine Guns vs. Violent By Design will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.
– WOW – Women of Wrestling issued the following announcement for this week’s TV tapings that started last night at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. TV tapings will continue tonight and tomorrow. Here are the details:
WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING LIVE TV TAPINGS
Tickets Now Available!
The premier all-female sports entertainment property, featuring the WOW Superheroes kicks off its return to the Belasco Theatre in DTLA for three nights of action on Wednesday July 13 through July 15 for three nights of explosive National TV tapings. The only all female organization broadcast worldwide events featuring the mightiest heroes battling against some of the most threatening villains in the action-packed saga you won’t want to miss. Catch all the highflying flips and brawls in person. And who knows you may be on TV! Great Family Entertainment!
Doors at 6:00pm
Starts at 7:00pm SHARP! Don’t be late!
Tickets are still available to the tapings at the above link.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In