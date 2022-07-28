wrestling / News

Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Victoria Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw, Xavier Woods on Game Show Edition of Attack of the Show

July 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– Former WWE Superstar Victoria was the guest on Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw this week. The full episode is now available below:

– Xavier Woods appeared on a game show edition of G4’S Attack of the Show this week:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gerald Brisco, Impact Wrestling, JBL, Victoria, Xavier Woods, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading