wrestling / News
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Victoria Chats With Brisco & Bradshaw, Xavier Woods on Game Show Edition of Attack of the Show
July 28, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.
– Former WWE Superstar Victoria was the guest on Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw this week. The full episode is now available below:
– Xavier Woods appeared on a game show edition of G4’S Attack of the Show this week:
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Kevin Dunn Killing WWE Pitches Because the Women Weren’t ‘Pretty’
- Becky Lynch Shares Story on Asking Vince McMahon About Taking Time Off
- Conrad Thompson Says He’s Handing Over Jim Crockett Promotions Trademark After Ric Flair’s Last Match
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Creative Process Without Vince McMahon, Why He Thinks It’ll Be ‘Greatly Enhanced’