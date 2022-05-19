Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Preview for Tonight’s MLW Fusion

– PWInsider reports that Laredo Kid vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) released the following preview for tonight’s episode of Fusion TV:

5150 crossed the line when they tossed the Von Erich family’s World Class championship belt into the river and now it is time for a reckoning… Texas style! The Von Erichs and 5150 collide in a Bunkhouse Brawl!

Following the jaw dropping conclusion of last week’s Fusion, MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran will decide the fate of World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. Could a dangerous and vengeful El Jefe actually strip Hammer of his championship?

nZo throws out an open challenge to anyone in the league. Who will step up against the “Certified G”?

After dispatching of Bestia 666, Jacob Fatu has a message for Cesar Duran. National Openweight Champion Alex Kane and Mr Thomas look to add more gold to the Bomaye Fight Club trophy case as they challenge Hustle & Power for the World Tag Team Championship. Will Tankman finally silence the big mouthed Bomaye Fight Club? Or will new champs be crowned?

The first Battle Riot IV control center drops! Who has entered the biggest match in MLW? Find out on FUSION!

Plus: KC Navarro is in the house! Join Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski as MLW presents Fusion.