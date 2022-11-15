– PWInsiderWWE will start a ticket pre-sale tomorrow for various WrestleMania Weekend events, including the Friday, March 31 edition of SmackDown and the Monday, April 3 edition of Raw. The ticket pre-sale will also include the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony and NXT Stand & Deliver 2022.

The events will next go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18. Tickets will also be available in combination packages.

– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) has announced that the team of The Good ‘Ol Boys will face The Second Gear Crew at the Series of Survival event on Saturday, November 19. You can check out the announcement and updated lineup below:

* Cole Radrick vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Maki Itoh vs. Janai Kai

* Elimination Match: The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Manders, Matthew Justice, AJ Gray) vs. The Good ‘Ol Boys (John Wayne Murdoch, Tommy Rich, Chris Hamrick, Doug Gilbert)

* YDNB (Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor, Griff McCoy) vs. Team Wayniacs (Nick Wayne, Leon Slater, Alec Price, Dyln McKay)

* Billy’s Bad Bitches (Billy Dixon, Yoya, Big Vin, Bam Sullivan) vs. Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, ???, ???, ???)

* Lucha Extrema Survival Match: Team Gringo (Gringo Los, Miedo Extremo, Ciclope, El Shlako) vs. Hardcore Heroes (Sawyer Wreck, Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, KTB)