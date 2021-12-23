Various News: Note on Upcoming Impact Debut of Masha Slamovich, Johnny Gargano to Have Baking Twitch Stream, MSG Promotes Damian Priest

– PWInsider reports that promotional material for the upcoming debut of Masha Slamovich in Impact Wrestling is expected to be shown soon. She signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this year.

– Johnny Gargano announced earlier today that he plans on baking some Christmas Cookies on Twitch with wife Candice LeRae:

Tonight at 8pm. Let's bake some Christmas Cookies with @CandiceLeRae! How ridiculous of a Gingerbread House can we build? How many Jingle All The Way references will I make? Let's all find out together. 🎅🤶🍪🎄🎁https://t.co/aYRopGzgAB pic.twitter.com/XU4wObxa2W — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 23, 2021

– Madison Square Garden tweeted out a photo of Damian Priest ahead of WWE’s live event at the arena scheduled for Sunday, December 26: