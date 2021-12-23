wrestling / News

Various News: Note on Upcoming Impact Debut of Masha Slamovich, Johnny Gargano to Have Baking Twitch Stream, MSG Promotes Damian Priest

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Masha Slamovich Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that promotional material for the upcoming debut of Masha Slamovich in Impact Wrestling is expected to be shown soon. She signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this year.

– Johnny Gargano announced earlier today that he plans on baking some Christmas Cookies on Twitch with wife Candice LeRae:

– Madison Square Garden tweeted out a photo of Damian Priest ahead of WWE’s live event at the arena scheduled for Sunday, December 26:

