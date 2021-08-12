wrestling / News
Various News: Note On Why Hangman Page Wasn’t On Last Night’s Dynamite, Clip of Bobby Lashley on Broken Skull Sessions, Top 10 WWE Authority Figures Getting Destroyed
– PWInsider reports that the reason Hangman Page was not on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was because the plan was always for him to take time off due to the upcoming birth of his first child.
– WWE has posted an extra clip of Bobby Lashley on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, which debuts this Sunday.
– WWE has also posted a look at the top ten authority figures getting destroyed.
