– As previously reported, WWE taped next week’s episode of NXT TV at the WWE Performance Center last night. Per PWInsider, WWE NXT will return to the Performance Center with live weekly broadcasts starting Tuesday, July 11.

– The NWA is holding a flash sale for tickets on its website right now. Tickets can now be purchased for the upcoming NWA TV tapings on July 9 in Highland Park, Illinois for 20% off using the code NWAJULY4. NWA will be holding afternoon and evening TV tapings.

– PWInsider reports that longtime Carolinas wrestling announcer Dan Parris passed away yesterday. Parris worked as a ring announcer and play-by-play broadcaster for many promotions in the Carolinas area over three decades. He also published a weekly wrestling newsletter and worked as a correspondent in the area for Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

We send our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Dan Parris.