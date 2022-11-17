wrestling / News
Various News: Notes on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion Preview Videos
November 17, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament semifinal matchup featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.
– MLW released the following video clips ahead of tonight’s episode of Fusion:
