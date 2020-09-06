Various News: Notes On Safety Precautions At AEW All Out, This Week’s MLW Underground, Video Teaser For Monday’s RAW

– PWInsider reports that AEW is still taking precautions at All Out in regards to safety and following CDC guidelines to protect fans and staff from COVID-19. There were temperatures checks and verified temperatures as each person entered Daily’s Place. There were also signs everywhere about mask policies. Finally, the seats that were not being used were closed off with bands.

– WWE has a new video preview for Monday’s episode of RAW.

– This week’s episode of MLW Underground is now online.