Various News: NWA 73 Is Now Sold Out, Highlights From WWE NXT, The Von Erichs Issue A Challenge

August 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that the NWA 73 PPV at the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis has officially sold out. However, tickets are still available for NWA Empowerrr and the later TV tapings.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:

– MLW has posted a video in which the Von Erichs challenge Tom Lawlor to a War Chamber match.

