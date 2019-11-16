wrestling / News
Various News: NWA Into the Fire Pre-Order Starts, Total Divas Preview Clip
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– NWA’s Into the Fire PPV is now available for pre-order via Fite.TV. You can see all the details in the below tweet:
#IntoTheFire on @FiteTV
December 14th | 6:05pm ET
NOW AVAILABLE for Pre-Order with special price https://t.co/QnudYUSokE pic.twitter.com/AmT7ykjmLJ
— NWA (@nwa) November 15, 2019
– WWE posted a new preview clip for next week’s Total Divas, which you can see below:
