wrestling / News
Various News: NWA Into the Fire Pre-Sales Four Times Higher Than NWA 70, Asuka Rides Tokyo Monorail, Anthony Stone Returned At HOH Event Last Week
– The NWA has announced that pre-sales for their Into the Fire PPV are four times greater than the NWA 70 PPV.
The post reads: “Thank you to everyone who has already pre-ordered #IntoTheFire. We have smashed the #NWA70 pre-order record by 4x with 7 days still to go. Reminder – special price closes TONIGHT at 11:59pm.”
Thank you to everyone who has already pre-ordered #IntoTheFire
We have smashed the #NWA70 pre-order record by 4x with 7 days still to go.
Reminder – special price closes TONIGHT at 11:59pm.
👀 – https://t.co/euEpjMsctR pic.twitter.com/dKDeTBioVt
— NWA (@nwa) December 7, 2019
– Asuka has posted a new video to Youtube in which she rides the Tokyo Monorail.
– Anthony Stone returned to House of Hardcore this week, after he missed ten months due to a broken collarbone, two collapsed lungs, four broken ribs.
More Trending Stories
- New Day Recall Bringing Kofi Kingston Into the Group, Big E.’s Reservations About Adding Kofi
- Jim Ross On If Vince McMahon Ever Considered Bringing Eric Bischoff to WWE In 1999 After WCW Sent Bischoff Home
- Bruce Prichard Discusses The Backstage Animosity Between Undertaker & Hulk Hogan Following Survivor Series 1991, What Caused It
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Getting Into Backstage Fight in WWE in 2003, How He Dealt With Talent Upset Over Bischoff Being Hired by WWE in 2002