Various News: NWA Into the Fire Pre-Sales Four Times Higher Than NWA 70, Asuka Rides Tokyo Monorail, Anthony Stone Returned At HOH Event Last Week

– The NWA has announced that pre-sales for their Into the Fire PPV are four times greater than the NWA 70 PPV.

The post reads: “Thank you to everyone who has already pre-ordered #IntoTheFire. We have smashed the #NWA70 pre-order record by 4x with 7 days still to go. Reminder – special price closes TONIGHT at 11:59pm.”

– Asuka has posted a new video to Youtube in which she rides the Tokyo Monorail.

– Anthony Stone returned to House of Hardcore this week, after he missed ten months due to a broken collarbone, two collapsed lungs, four broken ribs.