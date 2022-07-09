wrestling / News
Various News: NWA USA Results For 7.9.22, Behind-the-Scenes Photos For WWE Money in the Bank, Matches Set For 3CW Championship Tournament
July 9, 2022
– Another episode of NWA USA streamed on Youtube today. Here are results, via Fightful:
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide def. VSK
* Jennacide def. Angelina Love
* NWA National Champion Jax Dane def. Anthony Andrews
– WWE has shared a new gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from Money in the Bank.
You gotta see these behind the scenes photos from #MITB 🔥 https://t.co/wjkUrsG15E pic.twitter.com/Xjvkx6px8K
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2022
– 3CW has announced matches for their Championship tournament event on August 13 in Dallas.
* Jack Evans vs. Deranged
* Jacob Fatu vs. Gino Medina (Winner faces Bryan Keith in the semifinals)
* Calvin Tankman vs. ASF (winner faces winner of Evans vs. Deranged)
