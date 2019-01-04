Various News: NXT Holds Ten Bell Salute For Gene Okerlund, Kenny Omega and Cody React To Wrestle Kingdom Losses

– During last night’s NXT tapings at Full Sail University in Orlando, a ten-bell salute was held for Mean Gene Okerlund. You can see a clip below.

– Both Cody and Kenny Omega reacted to their losses at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 on social media. Cody lost his IWGP Junior Heavyweight title to Juice Robinson, while Kenny Omega lost the IWGP Heavyweight title to Hiroshi Tanahashi.