Various News: NXT Injury Report, WWE 205 Live to Focus on Oney Lorcan Tonight, Top AEW Moments of the Week
– The latest NXT Injury Report notes that Io Shirai only suffered a back contusion from Charlotte Flair’s kendo stick attack. Jake Atlas also suffered a strained forearm from his match with Kushida. Leon Ruff suffered a neck strain from his loss to Karrion Kross.
– Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will focus on Oney Lorcan.
– Here are AEW’s top moments of the week.
