wrestling / News

Various News: NXT Injury Report, WWE 205 Live to Focus on Oney Lorcan Tonight, Top AEW Moments of the Week

May 8, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Oney Lorcan WWE 205 Live

– The latest NXT Injury Report notes that Io Shirai only suffered a back contusion from Charlotte Flair’s kendo stick attack. Jake Atlas also suffered a strained forearm from his match with Kushida. Leon Ruff suffered a neck strain from his loss to Karrion Kross.

– Tonight’s WWE 205 Live will focus on Oney Lorcan.

– Here are AEW’s top moments of the week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Oney Lorcan, Ashish

More Stories

loading