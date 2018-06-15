Various News: NXT Stars Play Tug-Of-War With a Lion, History of Wrestling Comic Announced

– The San Antonio Zoo has posted a video of NXT stars Ricochet and Fabian Aichner, as well as Smackdown’s Killian Dain, playing tug-of-war with a lion cub. You can see the video below, in which the lion wins:

– A new wrestling comic is on the way from Aubrey Sitterson and Chris Moreno. The two have tamed up for The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling, which will look at the history of the industry and feature a list of luminaries that include Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena, Kenny Omega, Sasha Banks, NJPW and AJPW stars and more: