Various News: nZo Mocks ‘False Reports’ on Twitter, Women Stars Stuck in UK Over Travel Problems

– Enzo Amore (or nZo, if you prefer) is apparently enjoying the internet’s reaction to his return to wrestling. nZo took to Twitter to comment on the reaction to his return, as you can see below.

It’s not clear exactly which reports the WWE alumnus is referring to as false. The most recent news about him that we reported on stated that many members of the ROH roster were not aware that he and caZXL (Big Cass) were appearing at G1 Supercard.

Keep writing these false reports. I love it. 🤣🤣🤣🤣. — nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 14, 2019

– According to Wrestling with Demons, the Scotland-based promotion Fierce Females has announced that Mercedes Martinez, Jamie Hayter, and Session Moth Martina are missing their show in Glasgow as they’re stuck in London with travel issues. Martinez, Hayter and Martina all worked Pro Wrestling:EVE’s show in London on Saturday.

Fierce Females is offering refunds to fans disappointed by the missed appearances.