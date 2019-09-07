Various News: ODB Reveals Her Food Truck Burned Down, Impact Wrestling Highlights for 9.06.19

– There’s some sad news this week for ODB as her food truck has burned down. She revealed the news and some photos of the damage on her Instagram account, which you can see below.

She wrote in the caption, “Woke up to my food truck on fire. Still in shock…nobody was hurt. I’m stayin’ positive and it will be one helluva meat & greet comin’ soon!” ODB recently attended Starrcast III with her food truck, and she also worked the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out last weekend.

