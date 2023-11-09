– PWInsider reports that Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tasha Steelz will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST.

– TMart Promotions that announced that Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich Family will be attending The Gathering 5 in August 2024:

The Gathering 5 Update The Final Chapter Hilton University Place Charlotte North Carolina August 1st – 4th Each year at the Gathering we hold our annual Night to Remember Banquet dinner. The first person we the fans will get to say Thank You to for all the years of entertainment and memories. Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich family. Kevin will be one of the guest you the fans will get to pick to sit with at the banquet. You will attend the banquet if you are a Ultimate VIP ticket holder or buy a individual ticket for A Night to Remember which will be on sale at a later date. Join us in Charlotte by getting tickets at www.tmartpromotions.com

– Tony Garea was the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw: