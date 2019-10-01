Various News: Opening Video For AEW Dynamite, CM Punk Appearing on LA Radio Show

– The opening video for AEW Dynamite has been released online. You can see the video below, as posted to the AEW on TNT Twitter account:

A little something to get you ready for Wednesday… #AEWDynamite show open! Wednesday | 8PM ET | @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/wRIEKG7b7G — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 30, 2019

– CM Punk is set to appear on the Kevin and Bean Show on Los Angeles radio on Tuesday morning. The show runs from 5 AM to 10 AM PT, with the appearance to plug his film Girl on the Third Floor which premieres tomorrow at the Egyptian Theater.