Various News: Opening Video For AEW Dynamite, CM Punk Appearing on LA Radio Show

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The opening video for AEW Dynamite has been released online. You can see the video below, as posted to the AEW on TNT Twitter account:

– CM Punk is set to appear on the Kevin and Bean Show on Los Angeles radio on Tuesday morning. The show runs from 5 AM to 10 AM PT, with the appearance to plug his film Girl on the Third Floor which premieres tomorrow at the Egyptian Theater.

