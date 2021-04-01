Various News: Orange Cassidy Welcomes Kris Statlander To Best Friends, Tay Conti On Anniversary Of Her First Match, NXT UK Lineup

– Kris Statlander made her return on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite and according to Orange Cassidy, she will be affiliated with the Best Friends in the future.

He wrote on Twitter: “The alien sits with us now.”

– Tay Conti note on Twitter that today is the anniversary of her first match ever.

She wrote: “April 1, 2017 I had my first match ever. 4 years since I felt in love with professional wrestling & decided to dedicate my life to that. I’m extremely grateful for every opportunity I get. I have a long way to go & I’m super excited about it !!! IT’S ALL ABOUT THE JOURNEY.”

– Today’s episode of NXT UK will feature NXT UK tag team champions Pretty Deadly defending against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan.