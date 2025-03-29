wrestling
Various News: Ortiz in Action at Tonight’s Beyond Wrestling Show, Thunder Rosa Shares New Vlog, ROH Highlights
– AEW wrestler Ortiz recently returned to the ring earlier this month. He’s set for action at tonight’s Beyond Wrestling: Prince of the Rodeo event against TJ Crawford. The show streams live tonight on IWTV:
TODAY: Beyond Wrestling "Prince Of The Rodeo" streams LIVE on @indiewrestling at 1pm ET from @sixstringfox!
– @FancyRyanClancy @MarcusMathers1 vs. @bradbay1or @smokeshow_ricky
– @Ortiz_Powerful vs. @TJCWrestling
– @Sean_Legacy1 vs. @GabrielSkye_
– @DijakFYE vs. @bearbronsonBC pic.twitter.com/CdtZ8islvm
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) March 29, 2025
– Thunder Rosa shared a vlog from her travels to Tijuana, SXSW, Las Vegas, and more in her latest vlog:
Thunder Rosa travels to Tijuana, SXSW, Las Vegas, and Ohio for meet & greets, speaking events, and a Pitbull cosplay moment you can’t miss! In Tijuana, she inspires young women at local universities during their celebration day. Then she heads to SXSW for a wild wrestling show, channels Mr. Worldwide in Las Vegas (bald cap included!), and wraps up in Ohio meeting the #ThunderArmy at a collectible store. Get a front-row seat to all the action—from motivational moments to unforgettable fan interactions.
– A new ROH Recap for this week is now available:
