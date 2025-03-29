– AEW wrestler Ortiz recently returned to the ring earlier this month. He’s set for action at tonight’s Beyond Wrestling: Prince of the Rodeo event against TJ Crawford. The show streams live tonight on IWTV:

– Thunder Rosa shared a vlog from her travels to Tijuana, SXSW, Las Vegas, and more in her latest vlog:

– A new ROH Recap for this week is now available: