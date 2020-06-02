wrestling / News
Various News: Updated OVW TV Pays Tribute to Shad Gaspard, ROH Releases First Episode of Dalton’s Castle
June 2, 2020 | Posted by
– OVW informed us that the wrong episode of the weekly TV show was released earlier today. The correct episode, which is a tribute show for the late Shad Gaspard, is now available. You can check out the new episode below. Here’s a synopsis:
“Host Gilbert Corsey is joined by a plethora of guests including JTG, Elijah Burke, OVW Founder Danny Davis and many more as they celebrate the life and career of one of our own, gone too soon. RIP Shad Gaspard.”
– ROH has debuted a new YouTube series for Dalton Castle appropriately titled, Dalton’s Castle. You can check out the first episode below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Saying Anybody Who Didn’t Like AEW Stadium Stampede Match Has No Soul, Says Match Made Mockery Of Wrestling
- Bray Wyatt Reveals That Sid Vicious Destroyed One Of His Toys When He Was A Kid Backstage In WCW
- Fan Claims He Was Blocked By Chris Jericho on Twitter After Making Black Lives Matter Video
- Shelly Martinez On The Differences Between Stephanie McMahon and Dixie Carter