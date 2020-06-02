Various News: Updated OVW TV Pays Tribute to Shad Gaspard, ROH Releases First Episode of Dalton’s Castle

– OVW informed us that the wrong episode of the weekly TV show was released earlier today. The correct episode, which is a tribute show for the late Shad Gaspard, is now available. You can check out the new episode below. Here’s a synopsis:

“Host Gilbert Corsey is joined by a plethora of guests including JTG, Elijah Burke, OVW Founder Danny Davis and many more as they celebrate the life and career of one of our own, gone too soon. RIP Shad Gaspard.”

– ROH has debuted a new YouTube series for Dalton Castle appropriately titled, Dalton’s Castle. You can check out the first episode below.