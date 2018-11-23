wrestling / News
Various News: PAC to Face Zack Sabre Jr. in January For RevPro, Sasha Banks on Talking Snack, Free ROH Match
November 23, 2018
– RevPro announced PAC will be facing Zack Sabre Jr. on January 6 in London, England at their Live at the Cockpit show.
– Here is a free match from ROH between Brandi Rhodes and Stella Grey…
– Here is Sasha Banks appearing on Cathy Kelley’s Talking Snack…